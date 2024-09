Posted: Sep 20, 2024 1:41 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2024 1:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

Residents in Rogers County can now receive free emergency alerts based on where you live.

The service is being provided by Rogers County Emergency Management. The alerts are available by phone call, email or text messages and are localized based upon the address you register when signing up for the service.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE FREE SERVICE.