Posted: Sep 20, 2024 1:49 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2024 1:49 PM

Nathan Thompson, Associated Press

Authorities say one death has been reported following a strong storm that moved through part of Oklahoma.

The storm hit Pawnee on Thursday night. It flipped over several camping vehicles and downed trees and power lines.

The city on Friday says several areas were without power and asked residents to move carefully in the area as repair crews were working to restore electricity. Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell says one person died in an RV that flipped. He said others were damaged.

The National Weather Service office in Tulsa received reports of wind gusts higher than 70 mph and hail the size of golf balls.