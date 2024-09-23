News
Oklahoma
Posted: Sep 23, 2024 12:08 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 12:08 PM
PODCAST: Congressman Josh Brecheen 9-23-24
Tom Davis
US Congressman for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District Josh Brecheen called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios for his monthly podcast with us.
Brecheen said he will be a "NO" vote for a continuing resolution to keep the government funded for the next couple of months. Brecheen wants to see a responsible spending plan instead.
Brecheen also talked about the recent attempts on former President Trump's luife and the investigations into those cases. He also talked about the nation's need to utilize our gas and oil resources and to not rely so much on solar and wind energy.
