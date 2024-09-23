Posted: Sep 23, 2024 12:08 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 12:08 PM

Tom Davis

US Congressman for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District Josh Brecheen called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios for his monthly podcast with us.

Brecheen said he will be a "NO" vote for a continuing resolution to keep the government funded for the next couple of months. Brecheen wants to see a responsible spending plan instead.