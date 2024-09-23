Posted: Sep 23, 2024 1:40 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 1:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in west Bartlesville is growing to meet some of the demand to assist the unhoused find their next step to stability.

Monday morning, The Lighthouse broke ground on a new facility in the 500 block of Bucy Avenue that will provide transitional housing.

Executive Director Errol Hada explains the need for the housing.

Hada says the new home should be completed by this November. He says support from the community and the programs at the Lighthouse have helped thousands of people over the past three decades.

The Lighthouse Outreach Center’s main facility is located at 1411 W. Hensley Blvd. It is the only fully-realized 24-hour homeless shelter within a 50-mile radius.

Photo of the groundbreaking ceremony courtesy Lighthouse Outreach Center.

The construction plans for the new transitional house at Lighthouse Outreach Center.