Posted: Sep 23, 2024 3:18 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 3:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened at the fairgrounds on Monday morning for what mostly a routine meeting.

During the new business portion of Monday's meeting, the Board got some exciting news from Treasurer Sally Hulse.

This news came one week after Hulse had announced that she would be stepping down at the end of the year.

The Board also signed a service agreement with the sheriff's office so that a deputy will be at Shidler and Barnsdall Schools. This agreement is in place through June 30, 2025.

One utility permit was signed for District Two. The Board will convene for another regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at the fairgrounds for those interested in attending.