Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Regional United Way has set a new record following their golf tournament a week ago at Adams Golf Club.

BRUW CEO Lisa Cary shared the good news Monday afternoon.

While the golf tournament was a huge success for United Way, Cary says there is still work to do to meet all the needs in Nowata, Osage and Washington counties.

Bartlesville Regional United Way partners with 14 agencies across the tri-county area and the funds raised benefit those programs.

