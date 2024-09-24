Posted: Sep 24, 2024 1:11 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2024 1:40 PM

Tom Davis

Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will headline the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville's annual Great Futures Luncheon as the keynote speaker on Friday, Dec. 13, at 11:15 a.m. at the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club.

A former member of the Boys & Girls Club of East St. Louis, Joyner-Kersee’s connection to Boys & Girls Clubs runs deep. The track and field icon, often regarded as the greatest all-around female athlete in history, is known for her dedication to youth empowerment. In 1999, she gave back to her hometown by establishing a new Club facility in East St. Louis, offering young people the same transformative experiences she had. As a champion of youth, she has also served as the spokesperson for a NIKE initiative aimed at bringing sports and fitness opportunities to Club kids across the country.

Joyner-Kersee’s athletic career is legendary. She is the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in the heptathlon and the first to break 7,000 points in the event. Additionally, she is the first African American woman to win an Olympic medal in the long jump. Joyner-Kersee was named one of ESPN’s 50 Greatest Athletes of All Time and Female Athlete of the 20th Century by Sports Illustrated.

"We are honored to have Jackie Joyner-Kersee as our keynote speaker for the 2024 Great Futures Luncheon," said Jason Barta, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville. "Her remarkable story of athletic achievement and her ongoing commitment to giving back to young people aligns perfectly with our mission to shape great futures for the kids in our community."

The Great Futures Luncheon is an annual celebration of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ impact in Bartlesville, Dewey, and surrounding communities. This year’s presenting sponsor, Gateway Bank, will announce the 2024 Youth of the Year winner. Funds raised from the event will help support the Club’s continued efforts to provide essential programs for local youth.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available. For more information, please contact Beth Beard at 918-336-3636 or bbeard@bgcbville.org.