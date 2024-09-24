Olympic Icon and Boys & Girls Club Alum Jackie Joyner-Kersee to Keynote Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville's 2024 Great Futures Luncheon
Posted: Sep 24, 2024 1:29 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2024 1:29 PM
Pawhuska City Hall to be Closed for a Time on Wednesday
Ty Loftis
The City of Pawhuska wants citizens to know that City Hall will be closing at 11:30 a.m. On Wednesday for a mandatory training session. City Hall will open back for its normal operating hours on Thursday.
Pawhuska's City Hall is located at 128 W. Main Street in Pawhuska and is normally open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
