Posted: Sep 25, 2024 10:39 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2024 10:45 AM

Alex Benzegala

The Nowata 5K & Fun Run is coming up on Oct 12 and will be in Downtown Nowata at the Highway 169 & Maple Intersection.

The in-person 5k begins at 8:30 A.M with the in-person 1k at 8 a.m. Race day registration and packet pickup starts at 7:50 a.m. Participants can make checks to the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata.