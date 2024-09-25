Posted: Sep 25, 2024 3:04 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2024 3:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Delaware Tribe of Indians and the Osage Nation have both received grants to assist with decreasing domestic violence and to help victims of crime.

The grants are from the U.S. Department of Justice for the Northern District of Oklahoma. The Delaware Tribe received more than $280,000 to help decrease domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking and stalking. The grant will also help ensure perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

The Osage Nation received more than $440,000 to implement services for victims of crime that meet needs identified by the community and to reflect Tribal community values and traditions.

In all, Oklahoma Tribes within the Northern District were awarded more than $6.2 million in grants, include the Peoria Tribe of Indians, Eastern Shawnee Tribe, Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, Quapaw Nation, the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, the Seneca Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma and the Shawnee Tribe.