Posted: Sep 25, 2024 3:45 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2024 3:45 PM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

A bridge on U.S. 75 north of Caney, Kan., will soon be replaced.

The Kansas Department of Transportation expects to begin a project to replace the Cheyenne Creek Bridge one mile north of the U.S. 166 and U.S. 75 junction at Caney. Work is expected to start on Monday, Oct. 7. The bridge will be replaced one-half at a time.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by signals in the work zone area and drivers can expect brief delays. Weather permitting, the new bridge should be open in the fall of 2025. KDOT awarded the $3.8 million construction contract to Bridges Inc., of Newton, Kan.