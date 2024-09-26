Posted: Sep 26, 2024 9:25 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2024 2:13 PM

Tom Davis, Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Caney's public water supply system, however city officials have issued a mandatory boil order.

According to city officials, an electrical issue during the overnight hours Wednesday caused no alarms to be sent to operators. The power loss caused a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water, and dispose of ice cubes, especially those coming from a household automatic ice maker. If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

The advisory took effect Tuesday morning and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.