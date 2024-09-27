Convoy of Hope is teaming up with local businesses, churches, government organizations, and nonprofits to bring kindness and support to Bartlesville residents.

On Saturday, September 28, Convoy of Hope will host a free event at Johnstone Park, starting at 10 a.m. Attendees will have access to a range of goods and services, such as groceries, haircuts, children's shoes, family portraits, health services, a "Kids Zone," hot meals, and more—available while supplies last.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Michah Smith with Convoy of Hope said, "No identification is required to receive services, and everyone is welcome." Michah added,"Convoy of Hope's mission is to strengthen communities through acts of generosity and kindness, offering local volunteers the chance to make a meaningful impact by helping their neighbors."

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization dedicated to serving vulnerable communities. Through partnerships with churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, the organization has provided aid and hope in over 130 countries. Since its inception in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served more than 250 million people worldwide.

To learn more, visit convoyofhope.org.