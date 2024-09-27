News
Native American Unity Gathering This Weekend in S. Coffeyville
Nathan Thompson & James Copeland
The fifth annual Native American Unity Gathering is coming up this Saturday in South Coffeyville.
A day of cultural celebration, food and Native fellowship will take place at the Native American Fellowship grounds, and organizer Kris Crane says there will be something for the whole family.
Crane says the event is free to the public and will also feature drumming, dancing and hatchet throwing.
The gathering at 215 Oklahoma Street in South Coffeyville will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
