Posted: Sep 28, 2024 10:58 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2024 11:13 AM

Tom Davis

Convoy of Hope on Saturday teamed up with local businesses, churches, government organizations, and nonprofits to bring kindness and support to Bartlesville residents.

On Saturday, September 28, Convoy of Hope hosted a free event at Johnstone Park. Attendees had access to a range of goods and services, such as groceries, haircuts, children's shoes, family portraits, health services, a "Kids Zone," hot meals, and more—available while supplies lasted.

Michah Smith with Convoy of Hope said, "No identification is ever required to receive services, and everyone was welcomed." Michah added,"Convoy of Hope's mission is to strengthen communities through acts of generosity and kindness, offering local volunteers the chance to make a meaningful impact by helping their neighbors."