News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 28, 2024 10:58 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2024 11:13 AM
The Convoy of Hope Delivers in Bartlesville
Tom Davis
Convoy of Hope on Saturday teamed up with local businesses, churches, government organizations, and nonprofits to bring kindness and support to Bartlesville residents.
On Saturday, September 28, Convoy of Hope hosted a free event at Johnstone Park. Attendees had access to a range of goods and services, such as groceries, haircuts, children's shoes, family portraits, health services, a "Kids Zone," hot meals, and more—available while supplies lasted.
Jorge Galant and his wife head up the grocery ministry with Convoy of Hope. Jorge told Bartlesville Radio on Saturday at the event that his group packed 5000 bags of groceries for those in need.
Michah Smith with Convoy of Hope said, "No identification is ever required to receive services, and everyone was welcomed." Michah added,"Convoy of Hope's mission is to strengthen communities through acts of generosity and kindness, offering local volunteers the chance to make a meaningful impact by helping their neighbors."
Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization dedicated to serving vulnerable communities. Through partnerships with churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, the organization has provided aid and hope in over 130 countries. Since its inception in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served more than 250 million people worldwide.
« Back to News