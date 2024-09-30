Posted: Sep 30, 2024 9:10 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2024 9:25 AM

Tom Davis

Quinn Schipper was appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late Billie Roane as the representative for Ward 4. The City Council unanimously selected Schipper on June 3, 2024, marking a significant step in his community involvement. Now, Schipper is running for the seat inthe November election.

Prior to his appointment, Schipper demonstrated his commitment to local governance by attending 45 consecutive regular meetings of the City Council. In addition to his new role, he continues to serve on multiple committees, including the City Planning Commission, Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, and Water Resources Committee.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Schipper reminded listerners that Ward 4 is defined geographically as the area north of Adams Road from Highway 75 to the airport runway, and includes downtown from Shawnee Avenue south to 13th Street and west. It is recognized as the most diverse ward in Bartlesville, representing a broad spectrum of the community.

Schipper aims to provide “LeaderSchipp” that is approachable, informed, and engaged. He has outlined three primary concerns he intends to address, dubbed the "3 H's":

Homelessness H2O (Water) Health

Focus on Homelessness

In his commitment to address homelessness, Schipper has outlined a multi-faceted approach that includes:

The City of Bartlesville NEXT Strategic Plan

Collaboration with the Bartlesville Police Department's Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) and Grand Mental Health, which recently secured a $120K grant on August 19.

A review of top issues facing the homeless community.

Engagement with state initiatives, including discussions with State Rep. Judd Strom.

A focus on local issues specific to Bartlesville.

Schipper is motivated to foster collaboration among various stakeholders to achieve greater effectiveness in tackling homelessness.

Schipper invites residents to connect with him through his Facebook page, “Schipper Ward 4,” where he shares updates in the “Out and About in Ward 4” posts. He is also distributing yard signs for his campaign and encourages community members to reach out if they wish to display one at their home or business.

For direct communication, residents can contact Schipper via email at SchipperWard4@gmail.com or text/phone at 405-714-3575.

As the election approaches, Schipper urges voters to support his candidacy in the upcoming election on November 5.