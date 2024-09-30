Posted: Sep 30, 2024 10:16 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2024 10:18 AM

Nathan Thompson

The ownership group of the Price Tower has been sued, claiming breach of contract for a pending sale of the historic skyscraper in downtown Bartlesville.

Tulsa-based McFarlin Building, LLC, which has restored the Mayo Hotel and Aloft Hotel in Tulsa and the Frontier Hotel in Pawhuska, claim that Cynthia Blanchard — as president of Copper Tree and secretary of Green Copper Holdings, the deed owners of the Price Tower — signed a $1.4 million contract on May 23 to sell the Tower to McFarlin.

The lawsuit claims that the ownership group of the Price Tower have breached the terms of agreement by removing property and artifacts, and for putting the skyscraper up for a pending auction that is set to run Oct. 7 – 9. McFarlin also claims the Price Tower is in “peril” because there is allegedly no insurance on the building, no adequate fire escapes and no active fire suppression system

The lawsuit was filed in Washington County District Court on Friday. McFarlin is requesting the contract be upheld and sold to them, in addition McFarlin is requesting attorney fees and court costs to be paid, as well as any additional relief to be awarded.

Court records show a summons has been issued for Blanchard. Once the summons is served, Blanchard has 20 days to respond.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LAWSUIT