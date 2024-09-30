Posted: Sep 30, 2024 10:18 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2024 10:18 AM

Alex Benzegala

At Monday’s Nowata County Commissioner’s meeting, The commissioners approved an agreement for jail services in the Town of Talala. The cost that the County will charge is $43 a day a person at the jail.

The Board also approved the 2024 Sheriff’s Office Funding Program Agreement, which allocated $150,000 for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office. Nowata County Clerk Kay Spurgeon said at Monday’s meeting that the funds are not to be used for payroll.

Spurgeon said that they have to set up a different grant from the Attorney General to help pay for wage increases in Nowata County Sheriff’s Department, including that for Sheriff Jason McClain, as previously reported by Bartlesville Radio.

In another item, Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers gave an update on changes coming in regards to HAZMAT and emergency activation in the county. Summers says that Nowata County will now have a partnership with Coffeyville to provide HAZMAT assistance in case of an emergency in Nowata County . Here is Summers with more.