Posted: Sep 30, 2024 3:37 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2024 3:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's City Hall is currently closed to the public, as a letter to the entrance of the building reads that it is a restricted area and taking appointments only. Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks details why that is the case and when they hope to have City Hall back open to public access.

To get in touch with the people at City Hall, you can call 918-287-3040.