Nathan Thompson

Electronic Synergy Foundation will hold an electronic recycling collection event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sooner Park’s swimming pool parking lot in Bartlesville.

Acceptable materials in any age/condition/quantity are welcome and free to recycle. The event is open to anyone (business or individual) with unwanted electronics.

Accepted materials

Computers/laptops

Printers

Microwave ovens

Cell/desk phones

Office equipment

Home entertainment devices

TVs

Prohibited items

Anything bio-hazardous (dirty medical equipment)

Items with Freon (refrigerators, air conditioners)

Anything radioactive (such as smoke detectors)

Light bulbs

ESF is a Tulsa nonprofit electronic recycler that guarantees data destruction and environmentally-friendly disposal for all material received.

CLICK HERE FOR A FLYER ABOUT THE EVENT