Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Stage 1 Water Watch Issued for Caney

News

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Oct 01, 2024 9:35 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 9:35 AM

Free Electronic Recycling Event Set for Oct. 19

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson

Electronic Synergy Foundation will hold an electronic recycling collection event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sooner Park’s swimming pool parking lot in Bartlesville.

Acceptable materials in any age/condition/quantity are welcome and free to recycle. The event is open to anyone (business or individual) with unwanted electronics.

Accepted materials

  • Computers/laptops
  • Printers
  • Microwave ovens
  • Cell/desk phones
  • Office equipment
  • Home entertainment devices
  • TVs

 

Prohibited items

  • Anything bio-hazardous (dirty medical equipment)
  • Items with Freon (refrigerators, air conditioners)
  • Anything radioactive (such as smoke detectors)
  • Light bulbs

 

ESF is a Tulsa nonprofit electronic recycler that guarantees data destruction and environmentally-friendly disposal for all material received.

 

CLICK HERE FOR A FLYER ABOUT THE EVENT


« Back to News