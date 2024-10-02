News
Bulldoggers Golf Scramble coming up
The Bulldoggera Golf Tournament is approaching and Early Registration ends on Oct. 9th.
The Bulldoggers Golf Scramble will be at the Adams Golf Club on Saturday Oct. 26th in Bartlesville with a limit of 25 teams with four players per team.
Registration opens at 8:30 am with a 9:30 shot gun start.
Cost is $400 per person for early registration and $460 per person for late registration until Oct. 23rd.
Checks can be made payable to Dewey Public School Golf.
