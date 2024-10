Posted: Oct 02, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2024 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

There is currently a water line break affecting residents within Pawhuska. According to a City of Pawhuska Facebook post, the break is at the intersection of Boundary Ave and Wakon Iron Blvd.

Crews are waiting on line locates so that they can begin fixing the break. In the meantime, low to no water pressure can be expected.