The auction of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville has been canceled, for now.

The Tulsa World reports the online auction was canceled at the request of Cynthia Blanchard, the owner of the troubled building.

Blanchard originally listed the Price Tower with the online auction Ten-X.com, with bidding to begin on Oct. 7.

The cancelation of the auction comes following a lawsuit filed on Sept. 27 in Washington County District Court by Tulsa-based McFarlin Group, which claims Blanchard signed a contract in May to sell them the Price Tower for $1.4 million.

A statement from a law firm representing Blanchard says the online auction is canceled for now, but will likely resume in November.

