Posted: Oct 04, 2024 7:20 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2024 7:21 AM

Tom Davis

Westside Community Center, a non-partisan organization committed to fostering civic engagement, invites both Republicans and Democrats to participate in upcoming candidate events designed to keep the community informed and involved in the democratic process.

The first event, a Town Hall with Congressional candidate Brandon Wade, will take place on Saturday, October 5, at 3 PM.

The second event, a City Council Candidate Meet & Greet, is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, at 3 PM. All City Council candidates have been invited to share their platforms and connect directly with attendees.

Both events will be hosted at the Westside Community Center, located at 501 S. Bucy in Bartlesville. Executive Director Shavon Robles emphasized the importance of these forums, stating, "These events provide an opportunity to engage with candidates, discuss key issues impacting our community, and make your voice heard, no matter your political affiliation."