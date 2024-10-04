Posted: Oct 04, 2024 9:36 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2024 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to receive several reports and discuss agreements.

The commissioners are expected to discuss an inter-local cooperative agreement for the Circuit Engineering District and appoint a representative to the CED board of directors.

The commissioners are also expected to establish the administration of a grant award to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for funding the County Community Safety Investment program that was approved by Oklahoma voters in 2016.

In addition to receiving several reports from county agencies, the commissioners are expected to sign a proclamation naming Oct. 7-12 as “National 4-H Week.”

The meeting begins Monday at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.