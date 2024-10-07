Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Washington County

Posted: Oct 07, 2024 2:06 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 2:12 PM

Washington Co. Emergency Management Sending Assistance Ahead of Hurricane Milton

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson
Washington County Emergency Management is part of a team of other Oklahoma agencies sending personnel and assistance to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton.
 
Here's Emergency Management Director Kary Cox with the details.
 

The Oklahoma team is on its way to Tallahassee as Milton has strengthened to a major Category 5 hurricane. They will be deployed for 14 days to provide Incident Management and Operations Support by covering planning, logistics, liaison, safety, operations and communications positions.

 
Photo courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol

« Back to News