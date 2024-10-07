Posted: Oct 07, 2024 2:06 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 2:12 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Emergency Management is part of a team of other Oklahoma agencies sending personnel and assistance to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

The Oklahoma team is on its way to Tallahassee as Milton has strengthened to a major Category 5 hurricane. They will be deployed for 14 days to provide Incident Management and Operations Support by covering planning, logistics, liaison, safety, operations and communications positions.