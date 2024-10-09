Posted: Oct 09, 2024 5:50 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2024 9:37 AM

Alex Benzegala/Tom Davis

The excitement is building as the 5th Annual Bartlesville Pickleball Classic approaches! This highly anticipated tournament will take place at the Hillcrest Country Club's indoor complex Oct 18, 2024 - Oct 20, 2024, utilizing the top-notch tennis court surface. Mark your calendars for a weekend filled with competitive play, camaraderie, and fun!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kumar Krishnan with the Classic and Maria Gus with Visit Bartlesville also reminded everyone of the postive economic and financial impacts an event such as the Bartlesville Pickleball Fall Classic bring to our community.

It is estimated that last year's event brought in over $300,000 to Bartlesville from hotel stays, restaurants, shopping, fuel and other purchases.

Tournament Details

Date:

Friday: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, and 50/50 Mixed Doubles

Saturday: Men's Doubles and Women's Doubles

Sunday: Mixed Doubles

Start Time:

Each day will kick off at 8:00 AM, with specific bracket start times announced the Monday prior to the tournament.

Registration Information

To join the action, the registration fee is $65, which includes access to all events, lunch, snacks, and water. Players can enjoy lunch from 11 AM - 1 PM, exclusive to tournament participants. Note that there is a non-refundable service fee of $5 for the first two events, capped at $10 total.

Skill Level and Bracket Formation

Players will be placed into brackets based on their DUPR rating at the time of registration. To participate, players must have a DUPR account and link it to Pickleball Brackets. Results from the tournament will be submitted to DUPR and other rating agencies, ensuring your efforts contribute to your official rating.

The tournament features several events:

Men's Doubles

Men's Singles

Women's Doubles

Women's Singles

Mixed Doubles

50/50 Mixed Doubles (one player over 50 and one under 50)

Brackets will be organized by skill level and may also be divided by age group if enough entries allow. In cases where brackets have too few entries, the tournament director may combine them by skill level to ensure a competitive experience.

Tournament Format

The format is designed for fair play and competitiveness:

Brackets with 5 or more players will follow a double elimination format.

Brackets with fewer than 5 players will be structured as a round robin.

Tournament Operations

For any tournament-related inquiries, please reach out via email at bartlesvillepickleball@gmail.com. The tournament will be overseen by Cyndi Conley, with Kumar Krishnan and Matt Dyer serving as co-tournament directors.

This year's Bartlesville Pickleball Classic promises to be an exhilarating event, bringing together players of all skill levels to compete, socialize, and enjoy the sport. Don’t miss out—register now and prepare for a fantastic weekend of pickleball!