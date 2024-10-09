Posted: Oct 09, 2024 9:03 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2024 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

Charlene reminded everyone, "As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life."

Kristy Rogers shared her experience with her "little" saying they do fun things together such as enjoying time together at Sooner Park, reading to each other and arts and crafts. They've been together for 6 years.

Charlene also told us that Big Brothers Big Sisters locally has site-based programs at Wilson, Dewey and Jane Phillips Elementary Schools where "Bigs," aged 15 and half or older, partner with their littles for an hour duing the afterschool period at those school campuses.

For infomation oh how to become a Big Brother, Big Sister or Big Couple, log onto https://bigoklahoma.org/bigs