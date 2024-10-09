Posted: Oct 09, 2024 9:33 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2024 9:33 AM

Nathan Thompson, Associated Press

The FBI has arrested an Afghan man in Oklahoma City who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State militant organization and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S. That's according to a Justice Department announcement Tuesday.

Officials say 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, of Oklahoma City, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family’s assets and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan.

After he was arrested, the Justice Department said, Tawhedi told investigators he had planned an attack for Election Day that would target large gatherings of people.