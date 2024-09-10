Posted: Oct 09, 2024 3:04 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2024 3:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County District Court Wednesday on a felony child abuse charge.

37-year-old Tyler Shea is accused of severely spanking a 12-year-old child in August.

According to the case’s probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim in this case told a forensic interviewer that while visiting Shea’s home, a roommate had ordered a pizza, but the victim didn’t want to eat it. The victim said an argument ensued and Shea held the victim up by the arms and began spanking the victim 10-15 times on the leg and buttocks.

The victim told the interviewer that Shea dropped the victim on the ground and picked the victim back up again to put the victim on a couch, but Shea missed. The victim’s back then allegedly hit the base of the couch causing another injury. The victim told the interviewer that Shea eventually got the victim onto the couch, but then pressed the victim’s head into the couch cushion.

In previous incidents, Shea allegedly has smacked the victim in the back of the head and back-handed the victim in the face. These incidents were corroborated by a witness. An investigator with the Bartlesville Police Department says the injuries to the victim have been documented by photographs.

Following his court appearance on Wednesday, Shea saw his bond set at $15,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. He was then remanded to the Washington County Jail for processing.

Shea’s next court date is Nov. 1. He is a convicted felon who served time in prison for first-degree burglary and aggravated assault and battery.

CORRECTION: This story was updated on 10-9-2024 to correct Shea's previous conviction.