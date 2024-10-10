Posted: Oct 10, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2024 9:30 AM

Nathan Thompson

Adams Golf Course in Bartlesville will temporarily close beginning Nov. 1 to accommodate the completion of the planned greens rebuild project.

The $2.4 million project was approved by voters in recent General Obligation Bond elections. It includes the replacement of all 18 course greens along with the nursery, chipping and putting greens, and additional necessary components to upgrade the drainage and irrigation loops for each green.

The project is expected to conclude and the course will reopen in late spring or early summer 2025.

To facilitate the project, the following will be effective