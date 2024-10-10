Posted: Oct 10, 2024 12:58 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2024 12:58 PM

Tom Davis

Looking to improve your health, access the benefits you're entitled to, or simply gain clarity about Medicare? The Westside Community Center has two events this October and November that could make a real difference for veterans and Medicare-eligible individuals in the Bartlesville area. Mark your calendars and invite your friends or family members to join you for these important, life-changing sessions!

1. EOVAHCS VA Benefits Event – October 15th, 9 AM - 2 PM

Veterans, this event is designed just for you! Whether you're new to the VA system or need assistance with your current claims, the VA Benefits Event is the perfect opportunity to get expert guidance on navigating your benefits. Gina Goodson, MSM, Deputy Public Affairs Officer, along with her team, will be on hand to walk you through various VA benefits, including healthcare options, compensation assistance, and educational benefits. You’ll receive personalized advice tailored to your needs, ensuring you get the support you deserve.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with professionals who can help you maximize your VA benefits, whether it's for healthcare, financial compensation, or educational opportunities. Spread the word and join other veterans in your community for this FREE event!

2. Medicare Benefits Meeting with Al Triggs (UHC) – October 19th, November 2nd, November 16th, 1 PM

Confused about Medicare? You’re not alone, but help is here! Al Triggs from UnitedHealthcare (UHC) will be leading a series of three meetings to help you better understand your Medicare options. From coverage choices to enrollment assistance, this event is your go-to source for simplifying Medicare. Whether you’re approaching enrollment or looking to optimize your current plan, Al Triggs will provide you with the clear, easy-to-follow information you need to make informed decisions.

This is a must-attend for anyone interested in demystifying Medicare and ensuring they are enrolled in the best possible plan for their needs. Bring your questions, get expert advice, and leave feeling confident about your Medicare coverage.

Event Details:

VA Benefits Event: October 15th, 9 AM - 2 PM

Medicare Meetings: October 19th, November 2nd, November 16th, 1 PM

Where:

Westside Community Center

501 S Bucy Ave.,

Bartlesville, OK

Both events are completely FREE and open to the public. Bring a friend, a family member, or a neighbor and take advantage of these valuable sessions to learn about the benefits available to you.