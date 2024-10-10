Posted: Oct 10, 2024 1:26 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2024 1:27 PM

Alex Benzegala

Dewey football is looking to capture their first win of the season, as the 0-5 Bulldoggers host 1-4 Westville on KRIG.

Dewey Head Coach Ryan Richardson says that while his team was disappointed after last week's 53-0 loss to Tahlequah Sequoyah, they have rallied around each other this week.



The Bulldoggers opponent tonight is a Westville team that is coming off of a competitive loss to Central last week 36-20. Richardson knows that it will be important to stay on schedule offensively and to have a fast start against the Yellow jackets.



Kickoff on Friday is at at 7 pm, pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on KRIG 104.9 and krigtv.com