Posted: Oct 11, 2024 9:23 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2024 9:23 AM

Nathan Thompson

The streets of downtown Bartlesville take a spooky turn next week with the 11th annual Ghost Walk.

The two-evening event runs Tuesday and Wednesday with the first tour departing from The Center at 6 p.m. each night. The walking tour of downtown Bartlesville includes six stops where you can watch and listen as ghosts from Bartlesville’s past come alive to tell you their stories.

Each tour lasts about one hour and is less than one mile of walking. Tours depart The Center every 15 minutes until the last tour at 8:45 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each, or a four-pack can be purchased for $50. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS