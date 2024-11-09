Posted: Oct 14, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2024 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars Set for November 9, 2024

Get ready for a night of excitement and entertainment as Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars returns on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Bartlesville Community Center from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. This annual event is one of the community’s most beloved fundraisers, benefiting Paths to Independence, a Bartlesville-based school that provides educational and support services for children and adults on the autism spectrum.

This highly anticipated evening promises not only thrilling performances but also the opportunity to support a vital cause. Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars features local personalities who will light up the stage with everything from ballroom routines to country western dances.

One of the highlights of this year's lineup is City Manager Mike Bailey, who recently announced on KWON’s CITY MATTERS program that he will be competing alongside Tami Brinkman from Bartlesville Radio. The dynamic duo is expected to deliver an exciting performance in support of Paths to Independence.

As one of the school's key fundraising efforts, Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars helps ensure that Paths to Independence can continue its mission of providing specialized education and support for students on the autism spectrum and their families. The school plays an essential role in the community, offering not only academic services but also vital resources for children and adults with autism.

Mark your calendars for a memorable evening of dance, fun, and philanthropy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with performances running through 9:30 p.m. Every step taken on the dance floor helps pave the way for brighter futures for individuals on the autism spectrum in Bartlesville.