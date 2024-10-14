Posted: Oct 14, 2024 2:12 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2024 2:12 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville man was in Washington County Court on Monday on a Felony assault and battery charge stemming from an incident on Friday night.

26-year-old Taber Adkins was arrested late Friday night after police arrived to his residence after an apparent argument and physical altercation with his spouse. It is alleged that shortly before 11:30 p.m., Adkins grabbed the defendant by the throat and threw her against the wall and pushed her down, according to a probable cause affidavit.

It continues to say that the alleged victim had red marks on her face and an abrasion on her neck.

Adkins was taken into custody and is being held on a $25,000 bond. His next court appearance is November 9. At 9 a.m.