Posted: Oct 15, 2024 9:23 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2024 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville High Choir will perform a free concert on Tuesday, October 22, at 7pm at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jazz Choir members Liberty Scheer, Noah Ramirez-Riddle, Nani Takahashi, and Gabby Burke said this show is filled with favorites.

You'll hear songs like Copa Cobana, Autumn Leaves, and more. The Spring musical will also be announced during the concert.