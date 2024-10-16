Posted: Oct 16, 2024 12:35 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 12:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 30, for voters in Washington County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” House said.

Early voting is available Wednesday, Oct. 30, Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington County Election Board office located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4 (fourth floor), in Bartlesville.

House reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled or infirmed, or illiterate. Such individuals may request to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact the County Election Board directly for instructions.