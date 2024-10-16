Posted: Oct 16, 2024 2:13 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Superintendent Chris Tanner recently produced a remediation and dropout report to the school board. This report comes from the 2021-2022 school year and shows that few students were remediated in reading and science, but math was a bit of an issue, as six students needed that extra help. Tanner said the district is taking steps to make that number go down, though.



The dropout report showed that seven students left the school district, but Tanner said there are a number of factors as to why that number could be so high.



That entire report can be found on the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education website.