Posted: Oct 16, 2024 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 2:27 PM
Washington Co. Voters to Decide on Sunday Alcohol Sales
Nathan Thompson
Voters in Washington County will head to the polls in just a few weeks to decide on several items, including alcohol sales.
Back in August, we were the first to tell you about a question on the Nov. 5 ballot to extend alcohol sales on Sundays in Washington County.
Commissioner Mitch Antle explains the issue came up during New Years Eve last year.
Antle says the question on the ballot would allow establishments like bars and restaurants to serve drinks from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week, instead of having the exception on Sundays. He says the change would allow Washington County businesses to be on the same page as businesses in all surrounding counties, but it will be up to voters to make the decision.
Becky Pittman, who owns Angelo's Tavern in downtown Bartlesville, told our partners at News On 6 the ballot question will clear up confusion in Washington County and, if approved, would allow bars and restaurants in the county to compete fairly with retail sales of alcohol at grocery stores, convenience stores and liquor stores.
