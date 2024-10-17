Posted: Oct 17, 2024 7:51 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2024 7:51 AM

Tom Davis

David Bond, Vice President for Advocacy at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA), recently joined Community Connection to talk about OCPA’s efforts to assess the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ahead of the upcoming November elections. Bond emphasized the importance of OCPA's Judicial Scorecard, which serves as a valuable tool for voters looking to understand the impact of the court’s rulings on the state.

Purpose of the Judicial Scorecard

Bond explained that the Oklahoma Judicial Scorecard was created to help voters better understand the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decisions and how they align with conservative values. The scorecard evaluates the court’s rulings based on principles like adherence to the rule of law, support for job growth, and alignment with Oklahoma’s values. Despite the state's conservative image, Bond noted that many voters may be surprised by the court's more liberal-leaning decisions.

Oklahoma’s nine justices face retention elections every six years, and three of them will be up for retention in 2024. The scorecard focuses on key rulings related to issues like tort reform, protection of unborn life, free speech, and public health mandates, aiming to provide voters with the necessary information to make informed decisions.

Key Issues on the Scorecard

The Judicial Scorecard covers important cases that have shaped Oklahoma’s legal and cultural environment. Among the critical issues analyzed are:

Tort Reform: Assessing the impact of court rulings on the legal climate for businesses and individuals.

Protection for Unborn Life: Evaluating decisions related to abortion and pro-life policies.

Free Speech: Highlighting cases where freedom of expression was upheld or restricted.

Public Health Mandates: Reviewing the court's stance on government health mandates, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bond, these rulings reveal the court's ideological tendencies, which often stand in contrast to Oklahoma’s conservative majority.

Accessing the Scorecard

Oklahoma voters can access the Judicial Scorecard and review its methodology on OCPA’s website. The scorecard aims to provide transparency and accountability, offering a clear picture of how justices’ rulings may influence Oklahoma’s future. Both the scorecard and methodology can be found at the following links:

About OCPA

Founded in 1993 by Dr. David Brown, an orthopedic surgeon from Oklahoma City and former chairman of The Heritage Foundation, the OCPA has established itself as Oklahoma's leading conservative think tank. Bond described OCPA as more than just a “think tank,” calling it a “do tank” and a “battle tank,” due to its influence on state policy. The organization actively works through publications, public forums, legal advocacy, and leadership development to advance a vision where taxes remain low, government is limited, and traditional family values are upheld against progressive challenges.