Posted: Oct 17, 2024 9:20 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2024 9:21 AM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

An early morning fire nearly destroyed an Independence, Kan. home.

Officials with the Independence Fire-EMS Department say the call came in just after midnight Thursday morning in the 200 block of South Earl Street.

Upon arrival, a fully engulfed structure fire was observed, and a second alarm was requested. Firefighters report a partial collapse of the rear section of the structure.

Crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots.

Independence Fire-EMS was assisted by Independence Rural, Sycamore Rural, Dearing Rural, and Cherryvale Fire-EMS.