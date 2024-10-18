News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 18, 2024 4:08 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2024 4:08 AM
Bill Knight Takes Over the Doenges Ford Dealership
Tom Davis
In mid-June, Brad Doenges announced on KWON's CAR TALK program that Bartlesville's long time Ford dealer was selling it's franchise to Bill Knight Ford. The closing of the deal took place on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
Similar to the Doenges Family of Autos, Bill Knight is also a family-owned business but with dealerships in Tulsa and Stillwater. Brad Doenges and Bill Knight said the deal will be good for both brands and for Bartlesville.
Bill Knight called into the CAR TALK program saying, "They look forward to being great neighbors to Doenges Toyota and be a great community partner in Bartlesville."
The Doenges Family of Autos will continue as Doenges Toyota at it's current location on SW Washington Blvd in Bartlesville. The Doenges Ford Indians baseball team will be the Doenges Toyota Indians next season.
« Back to News