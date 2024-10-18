Posted: Oct 18, 2024 10:18 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2024 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will have discussion regarding a revised budget for the sheriff’s office for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. This comes after the Board opted to table this discussion last week.

The Board will also consider donating the fairgrounds facility to the event holders of “Art of the Cowgirl,” an event that took place last weekend.

There will also be consideration to sign a service agreement from the sheriff’s office for a uniformed deputy to serve at McCord and Wynona Schools through the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.