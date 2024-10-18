News
Posted: Oct 18, 2024 1:48 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2024 3:31 PM
Man Seen in Court on Attempted Grand Larceny Charge
On Friday, October 4th, officers were dispatched to 1407 SW 14th Street in Bartlesville to a subject attempting to steal an item or items from that locations. Upon arrival, they made contact with the defendant, Vincent Romero. In this case, Romero is being charged with one felony count of attempted grand larceny.
A probable cause affidavit states that Romero and an unidentified subject were attempting to load air conditioner parts into their vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, the unidentified subject got in the car and sped away.
Romero was asked why he was there and he said that the unidentified subject needed help loading the air conditioner parts into his car, but when asked what the subject's name was, he couldn't remember. Because it was unclear who the items belonged to at the time, Romero was released at the time.
After making contact with the property owner, he was able to confirm that he did have an air conditioning unit on the back side of the property and officers later observed parts to be missing from that unit.
Romero was seen in Washington County Court on Friday where he saw his bond set at $10,000. His next court date is set for Friday, November 1st.
