Pawhuska

Posted: Oct 21, 2024 1:58 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2024 1:58 PM

Downtown Trick or Treating Still Happening in Pawhuska

Ty Loftis

Halloween is right around the corner and the good news for Pawhuska is that despite downtown roadwork, sidewalks will still be open allowing for downtown trick or treating and community wide trick or treating to take place.

 

Businesses will be handing out candy downtown from 5 p.m. To 6 p.m. And the community wide trick or treating will take place from 5:30 p.m. To 7:30 p.m. Halloween is next Thursday.


