Alex Benzegala

A Tennessee man was in Washington County District Court on Tuesday on a felony charge of using a false check to obtain property or money.

23-year-old Caden Amyx (Pronounced Aye-mix) of Rogersville, TN was arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle from Doenges Toyota in Bartlesville.

Court documents show Amyx purchased a pickup truck for a price of $61,374.90 using a check on Sept. 4, 2023.

A witness the next day contacted the bank which it had come from and they were made aware there was no money in the account related to the check. After the witness called Amyx and he responded, they said there was no additional contact when she said she would call the police.

In the probable cause arrest affadivit, it states that Amyx was previously charged and sentenced to fraud in a different state prior to this case.

Amyx is being held on a $20,000 bond and will next appear in Court on Nov 1. At 9 a.m.