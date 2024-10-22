Posted: Oct 22, 2024 2:41 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2024 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

All students within the Osage Nation or those enrolled in the JOM Program are eligible for an ACT/SAT workshop in November. Not only will students be able to take a practice test, they will be able to get tips on how to best prepare for college, learn more information about FAFSA and gain some financial literacy.

The workshop is set to take place from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m. On Tuesday, November 26th in Hominy. If interested in attending, students can register by calling the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.