Posted: Oct 22, 2024 2:43 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2024 2:43 PM

Alex Benzegala

In an effort to curb vandalism and make parks safer, The City of Dewey established a curfew for all city parks from 11 p.m to 6 p.m that began late August. Craig Patterson of the Dewey Police Department says that the curfew has been a positive change so far.

Pattterson says that there will be signs in the parks in Dewey reminding the public of the ordinance in the coming days. The ordinance was established also to match Bartlesville curfew policy's at there city parks.