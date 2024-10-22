Posted: Oct 22, 2024 3:20 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2024 3:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville hit a new record high temperature on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service observation station at the airport, the high temperature climbed to 91 degrees at the 4 p.m. hour. The old record high for Oct. 22 was 89 degrees back in 1939.

A weak cool front will move through the area late Tuesday/early Wednesday with a high temperature on Wednesday in the lower 80s. But Bartlesville will be near record high temperatures again on Thursday, with a forecast high of 91 degrees.